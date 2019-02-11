



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What a mess expected across Western Pennsylvania over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of southwestern Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

The watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday through late Tuesday night.

A warm front is spreading rain across the region, and this rain is going to stick around through Tuesday.

We are expecting highs near 50 degrees on Tuesday with lows in some places falling to single digits by Thursday. We continue to watch for potential flooding over the next couple of days with the Mon Wharf in downtown Pittsburgh closed indefinitely but also winter weather will continue to hinder travel.

At this time, the biggest concern comes in the overnight hours with rain moving in from the south. The rain overtakes the cold air, causing freezing rain concerns for places along and north of I-80 along with elevated places like the Laurel Highlands. There’s a winter weather advisory for this area through Tuesday afternoon with a winter storm warning issued for parts of the Laurel Highlands through noon on Tuesday due to heavy snow and ice.

While slick conditions will be possible for some areas, places like Allegheny County to the west and southwest will see rain totals of up to 1.5 inches of rain and highs near 50 degrees. The day overall will be close to a washout with light rain showers persisting throughout the day. This along with the latest round of snow melt will likely bring some minor river flooding to the area.

The Ohio River at the Point is expected to now crest on Wednesday morning at around 22 feet due to Tuesday’s rain At that level, the 10th Street Bypass will flood.

If that’s not enough, rain comes to an end around midnight on Wednesday morning with snow showers likely around for the Wednesday morning commute. Slick driving conditions may be possible along with snow squalls causing issues due to snow-covered roads and strong winds causing blowing snow. At least most of Valentine’s Day will be dry.