



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the day that Tree of Life Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers was arraigned on hate crime charges, the family of two victims announced plans to honor their memory with a week of random acts of kindness.

The family of brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal have partnered with ACHIEVA for a movement they are calling “Love Like The Boys.”

It began with a breakfast Monday morning to honor first responders and several members of the community who were affected by the tragedy.

Their goal is for people to see the good and the value in everyone by doing thoughtful deeds.

“David and Cecil received support from ACHIEVA for over 20 years, benefiting from both residential and employment support services. Both men were bigger than life and made their mark on ACHIEVA and the staff here. The outpouring of love, support and stories, the number of lives these men touched, has been immense,” ACHIEVA President and CEO Steve Suroviec said.

Family and friends refer to Cecil and David Rosenthal as “the boys,” describing them as innocent and kindhearted.

In December, the Rosenthal family took out a full page in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to say, “We are thankful for your support.”

“Our Cecil and David were proud to call Pittsburgh home. It is our hope that their legacy of love, kindness, and acceptance will continue on in how we live our daily lives,” the message read in part.

A Facebook group called “Love Like The ‘Boys'” has also been set up in their honor. Members are encouraged to share their random acts of kindness with the group.

To join the group, visit facebook.com/groups/loveliketheboys.

You can also download and print cards to pair with your random acts of kindness at achieva.info/loveliketheboys.