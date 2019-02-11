Filed Under:Highmark, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, UPMC


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The union representing state troopers says a contract dispute between western Pennsylvania health giants UPMC and Highmark could have a negative impact on troopers and their families.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said Monday that its contract expires next year, while UPMC could stop accepting Highmark insurance at in-network rates at the start of July.

The union is concerned that troopers and their families could have to pre-pay for treatment at UPMC facilities for six months or longer.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued UPMC last week, seeking to prevent it from ending a business relationship with Highmark Health.

UPMC has said state law doesn’t give Shapiro’s office authority to force private parties into contracts.

A UPMC referred to its previous statements on the dispute.

