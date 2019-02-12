Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Matt Murray has given the public a look at his Stadium Series mask.
The Penguins released pictures of the mask on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
“Matt Murray’s #StadiumSeries mask 💯”
Casey DeSmith’s mask for the game was released as well.
“Love the new look on Casey DeSmith’s as well 🔥”
Recently, the Penguins released the uniforms the team will wear for the game.
The Stadium Series against the Flyers takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on February 23rd.