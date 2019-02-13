



CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A group of people who want to clean up the air in Clairton are planning to announce legal action today against the Clairton Coke Works plant.

PennEnvironment and a group called the Clean Air Council will gather in the main gallery of the Allegheny County Courthouse at 11 a.m.

But that’s just the beginning, the Allegheny Health Department says it wants power to the facility cut when it pumps out too much pollution.

Reportedly, the Clairton Coke Works is contributing to the Mon Valley’s overall pollution problem and now state lawmakers are involved.

Sen. Jay Costa said the people who live in these communities have been inhaling lackluster air for decades and decades.

But the people who run the United Steelworkers Local and work at Clairton Coke Works say they can’t shut down because the plant is vital to the local economy and other nearby facilities rely on it.

They said giving the Health Department the ability to pull them offline at certain times will begin the shut down overall, and people will lose their jobs.

