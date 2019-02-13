



DUNBAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The search is continuing in Fayette County today for a missing elderly man.

Luther Bryner was last seen on Monday night. He is believed to have Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Bryner is 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds with a buzz cut and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and pajamas.

Police believe he may be at risk of injury.

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown say a number of groups have joined in the search for Bryner, including the Mountanineer Area Rescue Group, Fayette County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Lower Kiski Search and Rescue, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group, White Oak Search And Rescue and West Leisenring VFD.

Bryner was last seen on Rankin Airshaft Road in Dunbar Township.

Anyone with information on Bryner’s whereabouts is asked to call state police in Uniontown.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full reports on this developing story.