



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day after Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown sent a “good-bye” tweet to the City of Pittsburgh, he is now asking his followers where he should play next year.

“All fans caption below next city…..”

“30 plus and still………. open for business #MakeanotherAB #Nfl #Notforlong”

“Don’t be tolerated be celebrated !”

The issue is Brown has absolutely no say where he will play because he is under contract with the Steelers for the next three seasons. That all depends on if the Steelers decide to trade him. The only way Brown would be able to choose his next destination would be an outright release from the team.