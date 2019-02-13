Comments (2)
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day after Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown sent a “good-bye” tweet to the City of Pittsburgh, he is now asking his followers where he should play next year.
“All fans caption below next city…..”
“30 plus and still………. open for business #MakeanotherAB #Nfl #Notforlong”
“Don’t be tolerated be celebrated !”
The issue is Brown has absolutely no say where he will play because he is under contract with the Steelers for the next three seasons. That all depends on if the Steelers decide to trade him. The only way Brown would be able to choose his next destination would be an outright release from the team.
Please quit giving him the time of day. If he went about this the right way, fans wouldn’t be sick of hearing about him. But with all the drama, missed court appearance and domestic allegations and of course the missed football meetings, missing games, walking around the sidelines with a long fur coat on while your team is playing a game, not to mention, a must win game, we as fans don’t need to hear about him anymore. It’s something everyday with him. He might be a top notch wide receiver but he’s an embarrassment to Pittsburgh.
Some team in the CFL. NOT on any team in the NFL! He’s all for himself, doesn’t know what being a teammate is.