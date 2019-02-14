Filed Under:Dunbar Township, Fayette County, Local TV, Missing Person


DUNBAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A missing man from Fayette County has been found dead.

State Police confirm 87-year-old Luther Bryner’s body was found about a mile away from his house. The death is not being considered suspicious.

Bryner was last seen on Rankin Airshaft Road in Dunbar Township on Monday night. He was believed to have Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Further details have not yet been released.

