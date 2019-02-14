



DUNBAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A missing man from Fayette County has been found dead.

State Police confirm 87-year-old Luther Bryner’s body was found about a mile away from his house. The death is not being considered suspicious.

We are saddened to inform you that the search for Luther Bryner has come to an end. Bryner was located deceased approximately 1 mile from his residence. No foul play is suspected. We would like to thank all who have dedicated thier time and resources in the effort to locate him. pic.twitter.com/3D5MuY1mU7 — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) February 14, 2019

Bryner was last seen on Rankin Airshaft Road in Dunbar Township on Monday night. He was believed to have Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Further details have not yet been released.

