



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local police chiefs are in the news on Wednesday night — one is headed back to work after a suspension, the other is facing new charges.

McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti will be back on the job next Monday. That confirmation came from his lawyer Tim O’Brien.

O’Brien said DiSanti is looking forward to going back to work.

He’s been out of the office since late last year, pending the outcome of an investigation that he sexually harassed a female McCandless officer on the job.

DiSanti has not commented on the investigation. O’Brien says has complied with a corrective action plan, developed by the town council. It stipulated his return after he completed the program.

In Beaver County, it’s unclear when and if Ambridge Police Chief James Mann will be getting his job back.

The suspended Mann, who was arrested last August by State Police on a variety of charges, on Wednesday was accused of more charges, including theft by deception.

According to state police, an audit that was done as part of an internal investigation found that Mann submitted time on his time sheets that were fraudulent.

Those improper claims cost the Borough more than $67,000.

Investigators say he also allegedly threatened, and then improperly suspended a police officer for leaving a housing detail to help a sexual assault victim.

Back in December, McCandless police officers cast a “no confidence” vote in DiSanti.

One council member went on record that the “no confidence” vote did not play any role in its investigation.