Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Clairton Coke Works, Local TV, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will get an update on the repairs at the Clairton Coke Works plant today.

A fire broke out there on Christmas Eve and pumped sulfur dioxide into the air, raising pollution levels in nearby neighborhoods.

WATCH: Lt. Gov. Fetterman Speaks At Clairton Coke Works —

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported levels recently went back below dangerous thresholds.

Fetterman will also speak with United Steelworkers Union leadership and U.S. Steel employees.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s