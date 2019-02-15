



CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will get an update on the repairs at the Clairton Coke Works plant today.

A fire broke out there on Christmas Eve and pumped sulfur dioxide into the air, raising pollution levels in nearby neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported levels recently went back below dangerous thresholds.

Fetterman will also speak with United Steelworkers Union leadership and U.S. Steel employees.

