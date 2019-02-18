



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby continues to show how great of a player and human he is on and off the ice.

Crosby’s former pee-wee coach was in town for a hockey tournament over the weekend, and Sid decided to give the team a tour of PPG Paints Arena and a private autograph session after the Rangers game Sunday afternoon.

“We had a rocky adventure getting to Pittsburgh but a great trip after that. The players won 2 games including the consolation final where they beat North Pittsburgh 3-1, who beat us 6-1 in the Round Robin. Most players got to see two Penguins games and some saw three. Today Sid took the players and families down to the dressing room after the game for a tour, took pictures and signed some items for the kids. A great experience of all. If you want to know why he’s the face of the NHL- he held the door open for every person and welcomed them as they entered the room, he took time with every person and he put up 7 points in 3 games while we were here!”



Crosby was the NHL’s third star of the week for the 10 point performance over the last four games in the past week.