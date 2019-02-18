



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The reward has been increased for the person who finds a local man who has been missing for two months.

According to the Butler Eagle, the board of directors at Passavant Memorial Homes near Pittsburgh where Kenneth Himes lived recently increased the reward to $25,000. Himes’ family is also offering $2,000, making the total reward $27,000.

Himes, 70, was last seen on Christmas night on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township. He was staying at his brother’s house for the holidays. He wearing a black winter coat with black pants and a black hat and is described as being 6-foot-2, 140 pounds.

Himes has autism and dementia.

The care home said it is working with the state police to try to find him.

