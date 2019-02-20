



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is some bad news for those who were hoping the Monongahela Incline would re-open soon.

The Port Authority announced that the incline would “remain closed for an additional six to eight weeks” as engineers determine what repairs will be required to reopen the 149-year-old incline.

A water main that runs along Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington broke on Jan. 19, flooding the upper station and closing the incline for five days. About two weeks later, the water main broke in two separate locations broke within a 24 hour period, causing significant damage to both the internal mechanics of the incline and the building structure.

The incline has been out of service since Feb. 4.

Shuttle buses will continue to operate between the upper and lower stations until incline service is restored.

