



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man is facing charges, accused of making threats against students in the Keystone Oaks School District.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Matthew Dobos after he allegedly threatened the lives of several students and to blow up a school building.

According to police, Dobos sent death threats to several students at Keystone Oaks High School through Facebook. It all started last month.

Detectives said he allegedly used the computers at the Carnegie Library in Squirrel Hill to send those threats.

Investigators say these alleged threats are separate from an incident earlier this week that prompted the school to close for the day on Monday.

Dobos is facing multiple charges, including intimidation counts for allegedly threatening to kill a witness. He’s also charged with making terroristic threats.

Detectives gathered video of him using the computers at the library, and also found Facebook messages where he allegedly told several students: “i will kill you” and “i will blow up ko” and “i will blow up all your houses with a bomb.”

Police say he’s also accused of calling in a threat using a phone at the library. They say he called 911 and told the dispatchers there was a man wearing a red hoodie and carrying a gun. When police arrived, the found Dobos himself wearing a red hoodie. The incident sparked the investigation that led to his arrest.

Police said the suspect was living in a group home in Squirrel Hill.

Dobos is now in the Allegheny County Jail.