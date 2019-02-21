Filed Under:Dungeons & Dragons, Joe Manganiello, Local TV, The Big Bang Theory


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The final season of “The Big Bang Theory” is winding down with just nine new episodes left.

As the end nears, the cast and crew are pulling out all the stops, bringing in some big names this season.

On tonight’s new episode, you’ll find a Pittsburgh-area native on the show.

Actor Joe Manganiello, of Mount Lebanon, is making a guest appearance with some other big name celebrities.

The episode description says they’ll be playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons with the show’s geeks.

“I was the 8-year-old kid or the 10-year-old kid playing a barbarian who just went to a weight room for the next 30 years to try to become the barbarian,” Manganiello said while doing press for the episode.

William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are some other big names appearing in the show airing on KDKA every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons is nothing new to Manganiello.

Last month, he took time to play and teach the game to some patients at Children’s Hospital right here in Pittsburgh.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s