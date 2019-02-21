



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The final season of “The Big Bang Theory” is winding down with just nine new episodes left.

As the end nears, the cast and crew are pulling out all the stops, bringing in some big names this season.

On tonight’s new episode, you’ll find a Pittsburgh-area native on the show.

Actor Joe Manganiello, of Mount Lebanon, is making a guest appearance with some other big name celebrities.

.@JoeManganiello, @ThatKevinSmith, and jorts—what more could you ask for? We’re only one day away from Thursday’s epic new #BigBangTheory (and a whole boatload of incredible guest stars) at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/KL15X8UDrD — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 21, 2019

The episode description says they’ll be playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons with the show’s geeks.

“I was the 8-year-old kid or the 10-year-old kid playing a barbarian who just went to a weight room for the next 30 years to try to become the barbarian,” Manganiello said while doing press for the episode.

William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are some other big names appearing in the show airing on KDKA every Thursday at 8 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons is nothing new to Manganiello.

Last month, he took time to play and teach the game to some patients at Children’s Hospital right here in Pittsburgh.