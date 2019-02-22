



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — A judge has denied bail for an Israeli man who fled the country after being accused of raping a teenage girl in Dormont back in 2004.

Moshe Journo allegedly had been on the run for 15 years after being accused of raping the teenager. He arrived back in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Journo was remanded to the Allegheny County Jail following his extradition to the United States.

On Friday morning, his bail was denied, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office reports.

Bail denied for Moshe Journo. Big Thanks to @FBIPittsburgh @alleghenybadge and @TheJusticeDept for their great work in apprehending this suspect and returning him from Israel. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) February 22, 2019

Authorities say Journo sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at his tanning parlor in Dormont in 2004. After he was released on bond, authorities say he fled the country and remained at large until he was arrested by Israeli police in December 2017.

The 53-year-old Journo appealed his extradition. But FBI agents and Allegheny County sheriff’s officers traveled to Israel this week to get him.

“The FBI remains steadfast in searching for individuals trying to avoid prosecution,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones. “This case is an excellent example of how teamwork among local and international law enforcement agencies, including the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police and Dormont Police are vital to ensuring criminals are tracked down and prosecuted. We will use all of our resources to find you.”

It’s not clear if he’s retained an attorney. He’s facing state charges.

