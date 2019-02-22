



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A Bethel Park School District student is facing disciplinary action for allegedly writing a threat in a school bathroom.

In a letter sent to parents, guardians and staff, Bethel Park School District officials said a threatening message was found written in a bathroom at the high school on Friday.

The administration, school police officers and the Bethel Park Police Department investigated and were able to identify the student who allegedly wrote the message.

School officials say the student will be subject to discipline as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. The student may also face possible legal action.

The Bethel Park School District has canceled classes at least twice in the 2018-19 school year due to threats of violence.