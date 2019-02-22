BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Bethel Park School District, Local TV, School Threat


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A Bethel Park School District student is facing disciplinary action for allegedly writing a threat in a school bathroom.

In a letter sent to parents, guardians and staff, Bethel Park School District officials said a threatening message was found written in a bathroom at the high school on Friday.

The administration, school police officers and the Bethel Park Police Department investigated and were able to identify the student who allegedly wrote the message.

School officials say the student will be subject to discipline as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. The student may also face possible legal action.

The Bethel Park School District has canceled classes at least twice in the 2018-19 school year due to threats of violence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s