



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, three teams have reached out about a potential Antonio Brown trade.

Colbert spoke with NFL Network Friday afternoon about the situation.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says three teams have reached out so far on a potential Antonio Brown trade. Won’t say what a team would need to offer for Brown, but emphasizes: “If it doesn’t benefit us, we won’t do it.” Full interview airing now on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2019

Earlier in the week, Antonio Brown and Steelers staff met in Florida to “clear the air” and officially put the star receiver on the market.

Colbert spoke with local media Wednesday and gave his take on both the Brown and Le’Veon Bell situation.