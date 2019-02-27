



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has set up a survivor’s compensation program so people who’ve been abused by priests can work with the diocese to reach a resolution.

The diocese has set up a Counseling and Spiritual Guidance program for anyone who’s been abused.

It’ll be administered independently of the diocese.

RELATED STORIES:

You can access information about the program online.

Do that, by visiting this link on the Diocese of Greensburg website.