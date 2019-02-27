Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has set up a survivor’s compensation program so people who’ve been abused by priests can work with the diocese to reach a resolution.
The diocese has set up a Counseling and Spiritual Guidance program for anyone who’s been abused.
It’ll be administered independently of the diocese.
RELATED STORIES:
- 301 ‘Predator Priests’ Named In Pa. Grand Jury Sex Abuse Report: ‘They Were Raping Little Boys & Girls’
- Bishop Zubik To Host 4 Listening Sessions On Grand Jury Report
- Pa. Dioceses, Including Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Setting Up Victim Funds For Sexual Abuse Victims
You can access information about the program online.
Do that, by visiting this link on the Diocese of Greensburg website.