GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has set up a survivor’s compensation program so people who’ve been abused by priests can work with the diocese to reach a resolution.

The diocese has set up a Counseling and Spiritual Guidance program for anyone who’s been abused.

It’ll be administered independently of the diocese.

You can access information about the program online.

Do that, by visiting this link on the Diocese of Greensburg website.

