



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A plethora of Penguins were absent at Penguins practice Wednesday afternoon at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry, but a new edition was on the ice.

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel was injured in the win over Columbus Tuesday night. He was seen leaving Nationwide Arena with a sling on his arm. Meanwhile, forward Bryan Rust left the game early and was seen in a walking boot. The Penguins say both players are out “long-term.”

“Coach Sullivan on players injured in yesterday’s game: “Rust is longer term with a lower-body injury. Ruhwedel is longer term with an upper-body injury.”

Injured Penguins defensemen Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin who went down in the Stadium Series Game against the Flyers, have been a no-show all week. Coach Sullivan says Letang’s upper-body injury is considered day-to-day. Meanwhile Dumoulin, who suffered a concussion, has not been given a definite timetable for return.

“Erik Gudbranson is practicing. No sign of Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta Chad Ruhwedel or Bryan Rust. Or Thomas Gronman for that matter.”

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson joined the team after immigration issues delayed his arrival to Pittsburgh. Gudbranson was traded to the Penguins in exchange for forward Tanner Pearson who landed with the Vancouver Canucks at Monday’s trade deadline.

“Gudbranson on his arrival in Pittsburgh: “It’s great. Everything for my transition from Vancouver has been first class. The guys have been real nice.”