



INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — With the NFL Combine underway at Lucas Oil Stadium, many NFL general managers are taking to the podium to talk offseason plans.

After making it very apparent that he would like to join the San Francisco 49ers weeks ago, Antonio Brown is looking for a new team. But the 49ers do not seem to be too interested.

General manager John Lynch confirmed to reporters that he is not one of the teams asking the Steelers about Brown.

Lynch called Brown a great player but said the team is not interested at this time.