



PITTSBURGH (CBS) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges.

In the court filing released Thursday, Kraft requested a non-jury trial.

Charges were filed last week against Kraft and 24 other people who allegedly paid for sex acts in the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

Documents allege that Kraft visited the business twice while it was under video surveillance, including the day of the AFC Championship Game.

If convicted of both charges, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and a required human trafficking course.

Pittsburgh business owner Mark Bope, 64, was also among those charged in the same prostitution sting.

Bope was charged with soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County.

He owns Architectural Clay Products on the North Side.

KDKA sources also say Bope is an active member of the Oakmont Country Club.