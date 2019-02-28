  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, Mark Bope, Prostitution Sting, Robert Kraft


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges.

In the court filing released Thursday, Kraft requested a non-jury trial.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 29: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots walks on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Charges were filed last week against Kraft and 24 other people who allegedly paid for sex acts in the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

Documents allege that Kraft visited the business twice while it was under video surveillance, including the day of the AFC Championship Game.

If convicted of both charges, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and a required human trafficking course.

Pittsburgh business owner Mark Bope, 64, was also among those charged in the same prostitution sting.

(Photo: Facebook)

Bope was charged with soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County.

He owns Architectural Clay Products on the North Side.

KDKA sources also say Bope is an active member of the Oakmont Country Club.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s