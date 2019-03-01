



PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Just a day after free agent outfielder Bryce Harper signed a 13-year $330 million deal in Philadelphia, he is recruiting another star to join him in the city.

Harper reached out to Bell on Instagram via direct message after Bell added a story to his page congratulating Harper on the contract.

“So Le’Veon Bell has this as his IG story… #Eagles”

So Le’Veon Bell has this as his IG story… #Eagles pic.twitter.com/NGp0BQ1xqw — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerr247) March 1, 2019

“Bryce Harper is already recruiting Le’Veon.”

Bryce Harper is already recruiting Le’Veon pic.twitter.com/hUs9ZiGx4m — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) March 1, 2019

“Aye come join us,” Harper said in the message. “Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag”

The Steelers announced that they would not be tagging Bell and that he will be an unrestricted free agent in the following weeks. Bell responded with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote in a social media post.