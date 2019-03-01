



MONESSEN (KDKA) — An early morning drug raid in Monessen turned up a significant amount of heroin, stolen guns and landed two people to jail.

Investigators say reports from neighbors about suspected drug activity lead them to conduct Friday morning’s raid at the apartment on Summit Avenue.

It’s the same apartment where a man was shot in the head and killed last June.

According to police, suspect Eric Emerson is well known around town. He’s now charged with possessing marijuana and heroin.

Authorities say they found him in possession of four guns, three of which came back stolen.

He is also a convicted felon.

The second suspect, Kimberly Jackson, is also facing drug-related charges.

“This isn’t anyone who would supply small amounts, no bundles, not bags. They were capable of supplying bricks of heroin to individuals,” said Monessen Police Chief Jim Smith.

The chief said the suspects didn’t make it a hard investigation, and believes the bust has made a dent in the drug activity in town.

