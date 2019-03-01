



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men charged with kidnapping a woman in Monroeville and holding her for ransom are headed to trial.

Justice McCallum and Derrick Duke were arrested in February after leading police on a chase through Pittsburgh.

Police say they kidnapped a woman from in front of her house on Shaw Avenue then called the woman’s son, David Quick, demanding $50,000, guns and 4 pounds of marijuana.

When the victim’s son told the suspects he didn’t have that kind of money, they dropped their price to $11,000.

Quick says he was told to take everything to a house on Kelly Street in Homewood.

Police say once the suspects picked up the cash, they took off and that’s when the chase began.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a Public Works truck.

Robert Mielnicki, McCallum’s attorney, questioned Quick’s story Friday.

“I think it’s strange that some random person would call Mr. Quick and ask for that kind of money and four pounds of marijuana and guns in the evening hours. It would be a strange call coming to a perfect stranger from a perfect stranger,” Mielnicki said.

Quick’s mother told police she was taken to an abandoned house, tied to a chair and blindfolded. She managed to escape, going door to door until she found a neighbor willing to help.

A Monroeville detective testified Friday that the woman was found with her feet still bound and bruises on her hands and face.