



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here.

And if that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!

The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back. So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!

Not on our list? Submit your fish fry to us by clicking here: Fish Fry Submissions

MORE INFORMATION:



__________________________________________

KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE

Bell Twp Vfd

207 Main Street

Salina, Pa 15680

Where: Social hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4 to 630Pm

Menu & Cost:

All you can eat Buffet $10.00 and To go for $10.00

Baked Fish or Fried Fish, Chicken Planks, Shrimp, French Fries, Pierogies, Clam Chowder, Green Beans,

Mac and Cheese, Coleslaw and Lemonade , Coffee

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 697-4873

Website: www.belltwpvfd.org



Bethel Park American Legion – Post 760

2409 Bethel Church Road

Bethel Park, Pa 15102

Where: Upstairs Social Hall – Enter through Front Porch Door

Dates & Times:

Ash Wednesday – March 6: 4-8 pm

Every Friday March 8 – April 12: 4-8 pm

Good Friday April 19: 3-7 pm

Menu & Cost:

Entrees or Platters (includes Fresh Cut Fries and Cole Slaw):

– Fried Fish Sandwich $7.50/$9

– Baked Fish $7.50/$9

– Popcorn Shrimp $6.50/$8

Sides:

– Pierogies $6

– Lobster Bisque $4

– Homemade Haluski $3.50

– Macaroni and Cheese $3.50

– Fresh Cut Fries $2.50

– Homemade Chips $2.50

– Homemade Cole Slaw $1

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 835-9690

Website: http://americanlegion760.org/



Brookline-Beechview Catholic Churches

1810 Belasco Avenue/em>

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Where: St. Catherine of Siena, McCann Hall 1915 Broadway Avenue 15216

When: Ash Wednesday, March 6th & Every Friday during Lent (with the exception of Good Friday)

Times:

LUNCH: 11 AM to 1:30 PM

DINNER: 4 to 7 PM

Menu & Cost:

LUNCH— TAKE-OUT ONLY —— 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Beer-Battered Fried Fish Sandwich on Breadworks Bun $8.00

French Fries $2.00

Homemade Coleslaw $1.50

Homemade Mac & Cheese $3.00

Homemade Haluski $3.00

Homemade Pierogies 4 / $3.00

BEST OF RESSI — LUNCHEON SPECIAL

2 Fried Fish Sandwiches & 4 Sides (limit to 2 orders of pierogies per special) $20

DINNER— EAT-IN OR TAKE OUT—– 4 PM to 7 PM

Adult Dinner: $12.00 – Child Dinner: $8.00

The menu includes fried & baked fish sandwiches and dinners, Mac N’ Cheese, Haluski, Pierogies, Pizza, and lots more. New this year – Soup and Pasta.

DINNER ALA CART MENU

Beer-Battered Fried Fish OR Baked Sandwich $8.00

French Fries $2.00

Homemade Coleslaw $1.50

Mac & Cheese $3.00

Homemade Haluski $3.00

Homemade Pierogies, 4 / $3.00

Homemade Haluski $3.00

Cheese Pizza $3.00

Soup w/ 2 dinner rolls $3.00

Pasta $3.00

Pop or Bottled Water $1.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 531-2135

Website: https://bbcatholic.com/



Brownfield Community Center

291 Banning Road

Dawson, PA 15428

Where: Brownfield Community Center – Social Hall

When: Fridays, March 8th through April 19th

Times: 5:30pm – 8:00pm



Christ United Methodist Church

44 Highland Rd.

Bethel Park, PA 15102

Where: Christian Life Center (use entrance #5)

When: Friday’s, March 8-April 12

Times:

Lunch: 11am-2pm

Dinner: 4-7pm

Cost: Dinners: $10 includes coleslaw and choice of 1 side (Fresh Cut Fries, Mac n’ Cheese, Haluski)

Menu:

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Dinner

Baked Fish Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Boom-Boom Shrimp Dinner

Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Fingers

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 835-6621

Website: https://www.christumc.net/fishfry



Community Kitchen Pittsburgh (Hazelwood)

107 Flowers Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Where: Street Level

When: Every Lenten Friday from March 8 through April 19, 2019.

Times: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu:

A new Pittsburgh-style Fish Fry is in town! Community Kitchen Pittsburgh in Hazelwood will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry every Friday in Lent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 107 Flowers Avenue. There will be excellent hand-battered fish along with many sides homemade with care by our program’s culinary trainees. Wait until you taste our student-made pierogies, mac-and-cheese, soups and cole slaw, all fresh from CKP! So many tasty menu items to choose from. Come to our Hazelwood location, 107 Flowers Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday from March 8 through April 19, 2019! We’re excited to serve you! Credit cards accepted. Eat in or take out. (This new springtime Hazelwood event is being thrown in coordination with the Riverview Church Almost-Famous Fish Fry crew, who will also be serving our students’ handmade pierogies and other creations at their Fish Fry on the Northside!)

Takeout Phone Number:

Website: Friday Fish Frys at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh in Hazelwood



Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department

1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road

Crabtree, PA 15624

Where: Fire Department Social Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4:30PM – 7:30PM

Menu:

Baked Fish & Pierogi Dinners

Italian Baked Fish & Pierogi Dinners

Pierogi Dinners

Fried Fish Sandwich & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Cole Slaw

Homemade Haluski

Homemade Mac-n-Cheese

Homemade Dessert

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-2231

Website: www.crabtreevfd.com



Eastern Area Prehospital Services

192 11th Street

Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Where: Ambulance Training Room at 192 11th Street, Turtle Creek PA

When: Wednesday, March 6th, and every Friday from March 8th thru April 19th

Times: 11AM to 7PM

Menu & Cost:

Menu ranges from Fried Fish Sandwich @ $7.00 to Dinners which include your choice Fish, Baked Fish, Shrimp, Crab Cake, Clam Strip, two sides (which include cole slaw, French fries, apple sauce, green beans, haluski, mac & cheese, pierogies, cheese sticks, and hush puppies) and a beverage at a cost of $10 to $12. We also offer the family meal which includes two fish sandwiches, two sides, large fries, large cole slaw and two beverages at a cost of $28.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155

Website: http://www.easternareaems.net/



Elizabeth United Methodist Church

317 South Second Avenue

Elizabeth, PA 15037

Where: Fellowship Hall

When: Friday Fish Frys on Mar 8, 15, 22, 29, Apr 5 & 12.

Times: Lunch is from 11:00 am – 1:00pm; Dinner is from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Menu & Cost:

Available items include a Fish Dinner(fried or baked), Shrimp Dinner, Combo Dinner, or Crab Cake Dinner at $11 or smaller portion at $9. All dinners include one side dish, coleslaw, roll, cake, & beverage. Fish sandwiches are $8, Fish or Shrimp on a Dish is $7, Crab cake is $4, Clam Chowder is $3, Mac & Cheese, Haluski, Coleslaw, or French Fries are $2 each. Cake is $1. Dine-in beverages are free.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 384-7050



Faith United Methodist Church

305 Freeport Street

Delmont, PA 15626

Where: Faith UMC Fellowship Hall

When: Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday)

March 8 thru April 12, 2019

Times: 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Menu & Cost:

Cafe Style

Adults $10 * Children 10 & under $5

Dinners include: 1 entree, 2 side dishes, 1 dessert & 1 beverage

Entrees: fried fish, baked fish, deviled crab cakes, pierogies, fried shrimp, chicken tenders

Side dishes: halushka, french fries, macaroni & cheese, green beans, pierogies, baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce

Apple dumplings & clam chowder – extra charge

Website: http://fumcdelmont.com/



Holy Angels Hays

408 Baldwin Road

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15207

Where: Church Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Menu & Cost:

Fried Fish Dinner (fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw) – $10

Baked Fish Dinner (fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw) – $10

Fried Fish Sandwich – $9

Baked Fish Sandwich – $9

Fried Fish (no bun) – $8

Baked Fish (no bun) – $8

Cheese Pizza (whole) – $8

Cheese Pizza (slice) – $1

New England Calm Chowder $3.25

Maryland Crab – $3.25

Macaroni and Cheese – $3.25

Baked Potato – $1

French Fries – $1

Bun (sandwich) – $1

Coleslaw – $1

Coffee/Tea – $1

Milk (white/chocolate/buttermilk) – $1

Soft Drinks and water – $1

Desserts – Prices Vary

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 461-9503

Website: http://catholiccommunityofsouthpgh.org/



Holy Apostles Parish

3198 Schieck Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15227

Where: St. Albert The Great Church — Parish Center (old school cafeteria)

When: Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent

Times: 11:00am-7:00pm

Menu All menu items available ala Carte:

Breaded fried cod sandwich, Breaded fried fish on a dish, Baked cod fish, Breaded deep fried shrimp, Crab cakes, Potatoe pierogis, Cheese Pizza, Deep fried provalone wheel, Fries, Coleslaw, Macaroni and cheese, Potato pancakes, Baked goods and Fresh made Doughnuts.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 440-0221

Website: http://catholiccommunityofsouthpgh.org/



Holy Child Parish

212 Station Street

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Where: School Cafeteria and Gym

When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent (except good Friday)

Times: 11am-1pm; 4-7pm

Menu & Cost:

Adult Dinners – $11

Children’s Dinners – $6

Options include breaded and baked fish, baked salmon, breaded shrimp, beer battered fish, mac & cheese, fries, cole slaw, Halushki, and our special Knights Feast Sandwich: a huge portion of our breaded cod, topped with coleslaw, american cheese, crispy french fries, and topped with our signature chipotle tartar sauce, served on a fresh mancini’s braided bun

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 221-6514

Website: https://holychildrcparish.org/



Klub Karadjordje Men’s Club/St. Nicholas Serbian Church

2110 Haymaker Road

Monroeville, PA 15146

Where: Church Hall

When: Every Friday starting on March 8th until April 19th

Times: 4 pm-7 pm

Menu:

Hand Battered Fish, Shrimp, and Scallops

Baked Cod

Fresh Cut French Fries

Haluski

Cole Slaw

HOME MADE DESSERTS!!!!!

ALL ITEMS ARE MADE DAIRY FREE, FOLLOWING THE STRICT FAST PRACTICES FOR ORTHODOX FOLLOWERS

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 372-9895



Leetsdale Fire Department

136 Broad Street

Leetsdale, PA 15056

Where: Leetsdale VFW Beaver and Ferry Sts Leetsdale, PA

When: Fridays during Lent. Starting Marsh 8, 2019

Times: 4PM-7PM each night

Menu & Cost:

Fish Dinner $10

Shrimp Dinner $10

Fish Sandwich $6.75

Extra Fish $5.75

Extra Shrimp $1.75

Cole Slaw $1.00

French Fried $1.75

Extra Bun $1.00

Pop $1.50

Water $1.00

Coffee or Tea $.50

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 266-3409

Website: http://leetsdalefire.org/



Manor Volunteer Fire Department

40 Main St.

Manor, PA 15665

Where: Manor Borough Community Hall

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, March 8 through April 19

Times: 4pm – 7pm (3pm – 7pm on Good Friday only)

Menu & Cost:

Dinners:

1 Piece Fish Dinner- $8

2 Piece Fish Dinner- $10

6 Piece Shrimp Dinner- $9

9 Piece Shrimp Dinner- $11

4 Piece Chicken Dinner- $10

Dinners Include: 2 Sides, Dinner Roll, Butter, Beverage, & Dessert

*Fish available Fried or Baked

***Homemade hot onion sauce available upon request***

Platter: Fish Sandwich Platter- $10

Platter Includes: 2 Pieces of Fish in a Large Sandwich Bun, 1 Side, Beverage, & Dessert

*Fish available Fried or Baked

Kids Meal: Kids Meal- $5

Kids Meal Includes: A choice of Hotdog, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Chicken (2 Pieces) Or Fish (1 Piece), 1 Side, Beverage, & Dessert

Sides: Cole Slaw

Apple Sauce

Pierogies

Macaroni & Cheese

Fries

Haluski

Al a Carte:

1 Piece of Fish- $3

3 Pieces of Shrimp- $2

2 Pieces of Chicken- $2

Sides- $1

Fish Sandwich- $6

Beverage- $1

Dessert- $2

*Fish available Fried or Baked

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 863-5610

Website: http://manorvfd.org/



Mt. Oliver Fire Department

120 Brownsville Road

Mt. Oliver, PA 15210

Where: Mt. Oliver Fire Department Social Hall (Dine-In or Take-Out)

Dates & Times:

Ash Wednesday 11a – 7p

Every Friday During Lent 11a – 7p

Good Friday 11a – 7p

Menu & Cost:

Fish or Butterfly Shrimp Dinner w/ Coleslaw and Choice of (1): Fries, Mac & Cheese, or Stewed Tomatoes: $8.00 (additional side for $1.00 more)

Kids Meal (Sm. Fish Sandwich or 1/2 Shrimp Order, Choice of 1 Side, Treat, Juice Box): $4.50

Fish Sandwich or Butterfly Shrimp a la carte: $6.00

Maryland-style Crab Cake: $3.00

Cheese Sticks: $3.50

Fries: $3.50

Mac & Cheese: $2.00

Onion Rings: $3.50

Coleslaw: $2.00

Stewed Tomatoes: $2.00

Takeout Phone Number:

Facebook Page: Mt. Oliver Fire Dept.



Raccoon Twp VFD

4061 Patterson Road

Aliquippa, PA 15001

Where: Social Hall

When: Fridays, March 8 through April 19

Times: 4pm 0 8pm

Menu & Cost:

Fish Dinner 12.00

Baked Fish Dinner 12.00

Senior Dinner 10.50

Child’s Dinner (one piece) 7.50

Shrimp Dinner (6) 8.50

Shrimp Only (6) 6.00

Fish Sandwich 9.00

Chicken Fillets Dinner 8.50

Chicken Fillets Only (3) 5.50

French Fries 2.50

Onion Rings (5-7) 2.50

Fried Mushrooms 2.50

Fried Cauliflower 2.50

Salad Bar Only 6.00

Extra Salad with Take Outs 2.00

Fish Only (one piece) 5.50

Fried Clams (Only) 2.50

Fried Clams Dinner 8.50

Cole Slaw Only 2.00

Potato Salad Only 2.00

Extra Bun 0.75

Pop (Assorted Varieties) 1.00

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 495-6630

Website: http://raccoonvfd.com/raccoonvfd_fish_fries.php



Riverview United Presbyterian Church

3505 Perrysville Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15214

Where: Church Hall in Basement. Accessible, good elevator.

When: Every Friday in Lent, March 8 through April 19

Times: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Menu:

Sandwiches start at $4.95 each.

All your favorite fantastic Fish Fry goodies! We hand-batter our haddock and our french fries are freshly cut. Also exciting sides like haluski, mac and cheese, pickle chips, spicy hot cheese balls, and clam chowder! Plus so much more! Come see us 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday from March 8 through April 19. We are at 3505 Perrysville Avenue, on Pittsburgh’s Northside!

New this spring at Riverview Church Almost-Famous Fish Fry: We will be serving more homemade sides in our menu! These tasty creations will be made with care by the culinary program students at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh and will include pierogies, soups, mac-and-cheese and cole slaw! All this in addition to our almost-famous hand-battered fish and all the rest of our usual menu of the Fish Fry goodies you know and love. You know you’ll want to make a plan to dine with us and meet your neighbors! 3505 Perrysville Avenue, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday from March 8 through April 19, 2019! We’re excited to serve you! Credit cards accepted. Eat in or take out.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 321-7301

Facebook Page: Lenten Fish Fry at Riverview Church on the Northside



St Elias Byzantine Catholic Church

4200 Homestead-Duquesne Road

Munhall, PA 15120

Where: Social Hall

Dates & Times:

Friday, March 8 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm

Friday. March 15 . . . 11:30am – 6:00pm

Friday. March 22 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm

Friday, March 29 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm

Friday, April 5 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm

Friday, April 12 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm

Menu:

Baked Fish Dinner

Fried Fish Dinner

Fish Sandwich

Shrimp Dinner

Pirohi

Mac & Cheese

Noodle Haluski

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 461-9271

Website: https://steliasmunhallpa.weebly.com/lenten-kitchen.html



St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Parish

5300 Greenridge Drive

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15236

Where: Parish Hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4 – 7 p.m.

Cost: All dinners $11.00

Menu: Baked Orange Roughy, Hand breaded Cod, Seafood Cakes, Shrimp

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 881-0495



St. John the Baptist (Plum)

444 St John St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15239

Where: School cafeteria

When: Fridays of Lent, (except Good Friday)

Times: 4 p.m -7 p.m.

Menu & Cost:

Weekly Regular menu includes Fried Fish or Baked Fish dinner (with or without bun). Fish dinners include coleslaw, beverage and choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Children have the choice of macaroni and cheese or pizza for their entrée and each child’s dinner includes one of the following sides: macaroni & cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Also available A la carte fried fish or baked fish sandwiches for $7 and all sides. Prices vary. Have a large group? We have you covered with our Family special that includes four sandwiches (baked or fried) 4 coleslaw’s and the choice of two large sides (listed above) for $35. An array of desserts will be available. Beer and Wine available. cials priced at $11: March 8, Pirogi ~ March 15, Stuffed Shells ~ March 22, Fried Shrimp ~ March 29, Eggplant Parmesan ~ April 5, Crab Cakes ~ April 12, Pasta. Weekly specials include a beverage and the choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 793-0555

Website: https://www.sjtbcs.org/



Sts. John and Paul Parish

2586 Wexford Bayne Road

Sewickley, PA 15143

Where: Cardinal DiNardo Center to the left of the main church.

When: Ash Wednesday, March 6

Fridays, March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12

Times: 11:30 am until 7:30 pm

Menu & Cost:

$11 Platter includes Entree and two sides.

Entree’s include Jumbo Fried Fish with or without a bun, Baked fish with or without a bun, Fried Breaded Shrimp or Potato & Cheese Pierogi.

Sides include: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Macarnni ‘n Cheese, Apple Sauce and Pierogi (2).

$5 Kids meal includes kids size fish or four pierogi – plus apple sauce and one side.

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 440-3044

Website: https://www.stsjohnandpaul.org/fishfry



St. Kilian Parish

7076 Franklin Road

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Where:

Take-Out – Order Online in Advance/Call In: School Cafeteria

Dine-In: Church Hall

When: March 8, 15, 22, 29 & April 5, 12

Times: 4:00pm to 8:00pm

Cost: Adults $12, Seniors $8, Kids $5

Menu:

Meal includes entree, soup, choice of 2 sides, drink and dessert

Entrees: Fried Cod (Fish on a Dish), Fish Sandwich, Baked Cod, Fried Shrimp, Cheese Pizza

Sides: Pierogies, Baked Potato, French Fries, Mac N Cheese, Cole Slaw, Applesauce

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 625-1665

Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fishfry/



St. Malachy Church

343 Forest Grove Road

Coraopolis, PA 15108

Where: School Cafeteria

When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, March 8 through April 19

Times: Noon – 7:00pm, 3-6pm on April 19th only

Menu & Cost:

FISH SANDWICH………………………………………. $8.00 ______

EXTRA BUN…………………………………………….. $ .50 ______

FISH SANDWICH PLATTER (includes fries)……. $10.00 ______

BAKED FISH……………………………………………. $7.00 ______

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH…………………………… $5.00 ______

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH (WITH COLESLAW ON IT)..$5.00 ______

SHRIMP IN BASKET…………………………………… $6.50 ______

5 JUMBO SHRIMP……………………………………… $6.50 ______

MACARONI & CHEESE………………………………… $4.00 ______

FRIES…………………………………………………….. $3.00 ______

SINGLE SERVING SLAW…………………………….. $1.50 ______

1/2 PINT COLESLAW………………………………….. $3.00 ______

CABBAGE AND NOODLES…(HALUSKI)………….. $4.50 ______

CRAB CAKE……………………………………………… $4.00 ______

DOZEN PIEROGIES…………………………………… $9.00 ______

HALF DOZEN PIEROGIES…………………………… $5.00 ______

9” PIZZA………………………………………………….. $6.00 ______

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 771-0848



St. Mary Orthodox Church

105 S. 19th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Where: Church Hall

When: Fridays, March 8 through April 19

Times: 11:30am to 7:00pm

Menu & Cost:

Fish Sandwich & Fries – $7:00

Shrimp Basket – $7.00

Fish Dinner – $9.00

Greek Salad – $5.00

3 Pierogi – $4.00

Halushki – $3.00

Mac & Cheese – $3.00

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 431-6428

Website: https://stmaryorthodoxchurch.net/



St. Raphael – Morningside

1154 Chislett Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Where: Multi-Purpose room of the school

When: Every Friday from 3/8- 4/19

Times: 4:30pm- 7:30pm

Menu: Traditional fried fish sandwich or meal, baked fish, haluski, macaroni and cheese, pierogies, shrimp, and weekly specials

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 431-6428

Website: http://school.straphaelpgh.org/index.html



St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

901 Hartman Street

McKeesport, PA 15132

Where: Church hall

When: every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Menu & Cost:

Dinners: Fish (baked or fried) or Shrimp $10.00, Crab Cakes (2) $12.00

Dinners include: cole slaw/one side, coffee or tea, and a dessert

Sides: Haluski, Spanish Rice, Mac & Cheese, French Fries

À la carte: Fish Sandwich $8.00, Crab Cakes (2) $10.00, Bakalar $8.00, Pierogis (4) $3.00

Soup of the Day: Pint $3.00, Quart $6.00

Desserts: Bake Sale, Donuts, Apple Strudel, Palachinka, and Rolls (Nut/Apricot/Poppy)

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 664-0820

Website: stsavapa.org



St. Valentine Church

2710 Ohio Street

Bethel Park, PA 15102

Where: Frawley Hall

When: Fridays, March 8 through April 12

Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., take-out from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Menu & Cost:

Entrees —

Jumbo beer-battered cod sandwich – $9

Child-size fried cod sandwich – $5

Nantucket baked cod – $8.50

Fried butterfly shrimp – $8

Pierogi dinner – $5.50

Homemade desserts sold separately

Sides —

Bowl of soup – $3

French fires – $2

Homemade Haluski – $2.50

Macaroni & cheese – $2.50

Three pierogis – $3

Garden salad (ranch or Italian) – $2.50

Applesauce – $0.75

Extras —

Cheese sauce – $0.50

Garlic breadstick – $0.50

Bun – $0.50

Dressing packet – $0.50

Drinks —

Bottled water – $1

Soft drinks (Pepsi products) – $2

Beer – $3

Wine (red or white) – $4

Senior discount (65 older) – $1

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 851-9176



St. Winifred Parish

550 Sleepy Hollow Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15228

Where: Benedict Hall

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Menu & Cost:

Fish Dinner (baked or fried) ………..… $9.00

Fish Sandwich Dinner (baked or fried) $9.50

Breaded Shrimp Dinner (5) ………..….. $9.00

Crab Cake Dinner …………………..…. $9.00

Dinner Includes: (No substitutions please)

Macaroni & Cheese or French Fries

Cole Slaw, Roll & Butter

Dessert, Beverage

ALA CARTE ITEMS:

Fish Sandwich (baked or fried) ……..…. $7.50

Crab Cakes (2) ………………………..… $5.50

Breaded Shrimp (5) …………………..… $6.00

Pizza ……………………………………… $2.00

Clam Chowder Soup ………………..… $2.50

Onion Rings ……………………………… $2.25

French Fries ………………………….…. $2.25

Cole Slaw ………………………………… $1.50

Macaroni & Cheese ……………………… $2.25

Buttered Noodles ……………………….. $1.50

Tossed Salad ……………………………. $2.00

Haluski …………………………….…….. $2.00

Apple Sauce …………………………….. $1.00

Stewed Tomatoes ……………………….. $ .75

Coffee & Hot Tea or Fruit Drink ………. $ .50

Dessert ……………………………………. $2.00

Sandwich Bun……………………………. $ .50

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 563-1415

Website: stwinifred.org



Unionville United Methodist Church

1297 Route 68

Rochester, PA 15074

Where: Family Life Center

Dates & Times:

Fridays, March 8 – April 12th 4-7 pm – Takeouts up to 6pm

Good Friday, April 19th – Takeout Only – 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Menu & Cost:

All Meals are $1.00 off for Seniors 55+

Adult Dinners are as follows and includes: Fries or Mac & Cheese or Baked Potato & Salad Bar

Fish Dinner $10

Shrimp Dinner $11

Chicken Tender Dinner $10

Fish Sandwich Dinner $11

Ala Carte

Fish Sandwich w/Salad Bar $9

Salad Bar only $7

Sides:

Extra piece of fish OR French Fries OR Mac & Cheese OR Baked Potato – $2

Extra piece of shrimp OR chicken tender OR Coleslaw – $1

Kids Menu – age 4-10 and_includes: Fries or Mac & Cheese or Baked Potato & Salad Bar

Fish Dinner – $5

Shrimp Dinner – $6

Chicken Tender Dinner – $5

Takeout Menu

$2 off all Adult dinners as listed above

$1 off all Kids dinners as listed above

All Takeout Dinners include: French Fries or Mac & Cheese or Baked Potato & Coleslaw and roll

Takeout Fish Sandwich – $6 (includes just the sandwich)

Takeout Phone Number: (724) 847-0862

Website: http://unionvilleumc.org/



White Oak American Legion Post 701

2813 Capitol Street

White Oak, PA 15131

When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent

Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Takeout Phone Number: 412-672-7994

Website: whiteoakpost701.org



Wilkins Township VFC #3

109 Powell Street

East Pittsburgh, PA 15112

Where: Fire Department Social Hall

Dates & Times: Every Friday in Lent, March 8th, 2019 through April 19th, 2019, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Good Friday 12 Noon to 7:00 pm

Menu & Cost:

Fish Dinner $ 8.75

Fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw

Fish Sandwich $ 7.00

Baked Fish Dinner (While supplies last) $ 8.75

Baked Fish, fries, coleslaw

Baked Fish Only (While supplies last) $ 6.50

Shrimp Dinner $ 7.50

Shrimp, fries, coleslaw

Shrimp Only $ 6.00

Crab Cake Dinner $ 6.00

2 Crab Cakes, fries, coleslaw

Crab Cake Only $ 2.00 per cake

Fries Only $ 2.00

Cheddar Cheese $ 0.50

Extra Bun $ 1.00

Extra Coleslaw $ 0.75

Soup $ 3.00

12 oz. New England Clam Chowder or

12 oz. Homemade Tomato Bisque

Macaroni & Cheese 8 oz. $ 2.50

Hush Puppies ( 5 ) $1.50

Takeout Phone Number: (412) 271-4000

Website: http://wilkinstwp303.com/

