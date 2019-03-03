Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Lenten season is here.
And if that means you’ll be forgoing meat on Fridays for a fish lunch or dinner — you’re in luck!
The annual KDKA Fish Fry Guide is back. So, go on, plan ahead and find some great places to grab the catch of the day!
KDKA FISH FRY GUIDE
Bell Twp Vfd
207 Main Street
Salina, Pa 15680
Where: Social hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4 to 630Pm
Menu & Cost:
All you can eat Buffet $10.00 and To go for $10.00
Baked Fish or Fried Fish, Chicken Planks, Shrimp, French Fries, Pierogies, Clam Chowder, Green Beans,
Mac and Cheese, Coleslaw and Lemonade , Coffee
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 697-4873
Website: www.belltwpvfd.org
Bethel Park American Legion – Post 760
2409 Bethel Church Road
Bethel Park, Pa 15102
Where: Upstairs Social Hall – Enter through Front Porch Door
Dates & Times:
Ash Wednesday – March 6: 4-8 pm
Every Friday March 8 – April 12: 4-8 pm
Good Friday April 19: 3-7 pm
Menu & Cost:
Entrees or Platters (includes Fresh Cut Fries and Cole Slaw):
– Fried Fish Sandwich $7.50/$9
– Baked Fish $7.50/$9
– Popcorn Shrimp $6.50/$8
Sides:
– Pierogies $6
– Lobster Bisque $4
– Homemade Haluski $3.50
– Macaroni and Cheese $3.50
– Fresh Cut Fries $2.50
– Homemade Chips $2.50
– Homemade Cole Slaw $1
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 835-9690
Website: http://americanlegion760.org/
Brookline-Beechview Catholic Churches
1810 Belasco Avenue/em>
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Where: St. Catherine of Siena, McCann Hall 1915 Broadway Avenue 15216
When: Ash Wednesday, March 6th & Every Friday during Lent (with the exception of Good Friday)
Times:
LUNCH: 11 AM to 1:30 PM
DINNER: 4 to 7 PM
Menu & Cost:
LUNCH— TAKE-OUT ONLY —— 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM
Beer-Battered Fried Fish Sandwich on Breadworks Bun $8.00
French Fries $2.00
Homemade Coleslaw $1.50
Homemade Mac & Cheese $3.00
Homemade Haluski $3.00
Homemade Pierogies 4 / $3.00
BEST OF RESSI — LUNCHEON SPECIAL
2 Fried Fish Sandwiches & 4 Sides (limit to 2 orders of pierogies per special) $20
DINNER— EAT-IN OR TAKE OUT—– 4 PM to 7 PM
Adult Dinner: $12.00 – Child Dinner: $8.00
The menu includes fried & baked fish sandwiches and dinners, Mac N’ Cheese, Haluski, Pierogies, Pizza, and lots more. New this year – Soup and Pasta.
DINNER ALA CART MENU
Beer-Battered Fried Fish OR Baked Sandwich $8.00
French Fries $2.00
Homemade Coleslaw $1.50
Mac & Cheese $3.00
Homemade Haluski $3.00
Homemade Pierogies, 4 / $3.00
Homemade Haluski $3.00
Cheese Pizza $3.00
Soup w/ 2 dinner rolls $3.00
Pasta $3.00
Pop or Bottled Water $1.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 531-2135
Website: https://bbcatholic.com/
Brownfield Community Center
291 Banning Road
Dawson, PA 15428
Where: Brownfield Community Center – Social Hall
When: Fridays, March 8th through April 19th
Times: 5:30pm – 8:00pm
Christ United Methodist Church
44 Highland Rd.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Where: Christian Life Center (use entrance #5)
When: Friday’s, March 8-April 12
Times:
Lunch: 11am-2pm
Dinner: 4-7pm
Cost: Dinners: $10 includes coleslaw and choice of 1 side (Fresh Cut Fries, Mac n’ Cheese, Haluski)
Menu:
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Fish Dinner
Baked Fish Dinner
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Boom-Boom Shrimp Dinner
Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Fingers
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 835-6621
Website: https://www.christumc.net/fishfry
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh (Hazelwood)
107 Flowers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Where: Street Level
When: Every Lenten Friday from March 8 through April 19, 2019.
Times: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Menu:
A new Pittsburgh-style Fish Fry is in town! Community Kitchen Pittsburgh in Hazelwood will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry every Friday in Lent from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 107 Flowers Avenue. There will be excellent hand-battered fish along with many sides homemade with care by our program’s culinary trainees. Wait until you taste our student-made pierogies, mac-and-cheese, soups and cole slaw, all fresh from CKP! So many tasty menu items to choose from. Come to our Hazelwood location, 107 Flowers Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday from March 8 through April 19, 2019! We’re excited to serve you! Credit cards accepted. Eat in or take out. (This new springtime Hazelwood event is being thrown in coordination with the Riverview Church Almost-Famous Fish Fry crew, who will also be serving our students’ handmade pierogies and other creations at their Fish Fry on the Northside!)
Takeout Phone Number:
Website: Friday Fish Frys at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh in Hazelwood
Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department
1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road
Crabtree, PA 15624
Where: Fire Department Social Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:30PM – 7:30PM
Menu:
Baked Fish & Pierogi Dinners
Italian Baked Fish & Pierogi Dinners
Pierogi Dinners
Fried Fish Sandwich & Fries
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Cole Slaw
Homemade Haluski
Homemade Mac-n-Cheese
Homemade Dessert
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 837-2231
Website: www.crabtreevfd.com
Eastern Area Prehospital Services
192 11th Street
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Where: Ambulance Training Room at 192 11th Street, Turtle Creek PA
When: Wednesday, March 6th, and every Friday from March 8th thru April 19th
Times: 11AM to 7PM
Menu & Cost:
Menu ranges from Fried Fish Sandwich @ $7.00 to Dinners which include your choice Fish, Baked Fish, Shrimp, Crab Cake, Clam Strip, two sides (which include cole slaw, French fries, apple sauce, green beans, haluski, mac & cheese, pierogies, cheese sticks, and hush puppies) and a beverage at a cost of $10 to $12. We also offer the family meal which includes two fish sandwiches, two sides, large fries, large cole slaw and two beverages at a cost of $28.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 829-8155
Website: http://www.easternareaems.net/
Elizabeth United Methodist Church
317 South Second Avenue
Elizabeth, PA 15037
Where: Fellowship Hall
When: Friday Fish Frys on Mar 8, 15, 22, 29, Apr 5 & 12.
Times: Lunch is from 11:00 am – 1:00pm; Dinner is from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
Menu & Cost:
Available items include a Fish Dinner(fried or baked), Shrimp Dinner, Combo Dinner, or Crab Cake Dinner at $11 or smaller portion at $9. All dinners include one side dish, coleslaw, roll, cake, & beverage. Fish sandwiches are $8, Fish or Shrimp on a Dish is $7, Crab cake is $4, Clam Chowder is $3, Mac & Cheese, Haluski, Coleslaw, or French Fries are $2 each. Cake is $1. Dine-in beverages are free.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 384-7050
Faith United Methodist Church
305 Freeport Street
Delmont, PA 15626
Where: Faith UMC Fellowship Hall
When: Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday)
March 8 thru April 12, 2019
Times: 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM
Menu & Cost:
Cafe Style
Adults $10 * Children 10 & under $5
Dinners include: 1 entree, 2 side dishes, 1 dessert & 1 beverage
Entrees: fried fish, baked fish, deviled crab cakes, pierogies, fried shrimp, chicken tenders
Side dishes: halushka, french fries, macaroni & cheese, green beans, pierogies, baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce
Apple dumplings & clam chowder – extra charge
Website: http://fumcdelmont.com/
Holy Angels Hays
408 Baldwin Road
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15207
Where: Church Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 11:00am – 6:30pm
Menu & Cost:
Fried Fish Dinner (fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw) – $10
Baked Fish Dinner (fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw) – $10
Fried Fish Sandwich – $9
Baked Fish Sandwich – $9
Fried Fish (no bun) – $8
Baked Fish (no bun) – $8
Cheese Pizza (whole) – $8
Cheese Pizza (slice) – $1
New England Calm Chowder $3.25
Maryland Crab – $3.25
Macaroni and Cheese – $3.25
Baked Potato – $1
French Fries – $1
Bun (sandwich) – $1
Coleslaw – $1
Coffee/Tea – $1
Milk (white/chocolate/buttermilk) – $1
Soft Drinks and water – $1
Desserts – Prices Vary
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 461-9503
Website: http://catholiccommunityofsouthpgh.org/
Holy Apostles Parish
3198 Schieck Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Where: St. Albert The Great Church — Parish Center (old school cafeteria)
When: Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent
Times: 11:00am-7:00pm
Menu All menu items available ala Carte:
Breaded fried cod sandwich, Breaded fried fish on a dish, Baked cod fish, Breaded deep fried shrimp, Crab cakes, Potatoe pierogis, Cheese Pizza, Deep fried provalone wheel, Fries, Coleslaw, Macaroni and cheese, Potato pancakes, Baked goods and Fresh made Doughnuts.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 440-0221
Website: http://catholiccommunityofsouthpgh.org/
Holy Child Parish
212 Station Street
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Where: School Cafeteria and Gym
When: Ash Wednesday and every Friday of Lent (except good Friday)
Times: 11am-1pm; 4-7pm
Menu & Cost:
Adult Dinners – $11
Children’s Dinners – $6
Options include breaded and baked fish, baked salmon, breaded shrimp, beer battered fish, mac & cheese, fries, cole slaw, Halushki, and our special Knights Feast Sandwich: a huge portion of our breaded cod, topped with coleslaw, american cheese, crispy french fries, and topped with our signature chipotle tartar sauce, served on a fresh mancini’s braided bun
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 221-6514
Website: https://holychildrcparish.org/
Klub Karadjordje Men’s Club/St. Nicholas Serbian Church
2110 Haymaker Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Where: Church Hall
When: Every Friday starting on March 8th until April 19th
Times: 4 pm-7 pm
Menu:
Hand Battered Fish, Shrimp, and Scallops
Baked Cod
Fresh Cut French Fries
Haluski
Cole Slaw
HOME MADE DESSERTS!!!!!
ALL ITEMS ARE MADE DAIRY FREE, FOLLOWING THE STRICT FAST PRACTICES FOR ORTHODOX FOLLOWERS
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 372-9895
Leetsdale Fire Department
136 Broad Street
Leetsdale, PA 15056
Where: Leetsdale VFW Beaver and Ferry Sts Leetsdale, PA
When: Fridays during Lent. Starting Marsh 8, 2019
Times: 4PM-7PM each night
Menu & Cost:
Fish Dinner $10
Shrimp Dinner $10
Fish Sandwich $6.75
Extra Fish $5.75
Extra Shrimp $1.75
Cole Slaw $1.00
French Fried $1.75
Extra Bun $1.00
Pop $1.50
Water $1.00
Coffee or Tea $.50
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 266-3409
Website: http://leetsdalefire.org/
Manor Volunteer Fire Department
40 Main St.
Manor, PA 15665
Where: Manor Borough Community Hall
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, March 8 through April 19
Times: 4pm – 7pm (3pm – 7pm on Good Friday only)
Menu & Cost:
Dinners:
1 Piece Fish Dinner- $8
2 Piece Fish Dinner- $10
6 Piece Shrimp Dinner- $9
9 Piece Shrimp Dinner- $11
4 Piece Chicken Dinner- $10
Dinners Include: 2 Sides, Dinner Roll, Butter, Beverage, & Dessert
*Fish available Fried or Baked
***Homemade hot onion sauce available upon request***
Platter: Fish Sandwich Platter- $10
Platter Includes: 2 Pieces of Fish in a Large Sandwich Bun, 1 Side, Beverage, & Dessert
*Fish available Fried or Baked
Kids Meal: Kids Meal- $5
Kids Meal Includes: A choice of Hotdog, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Chicken (2 Pieces) Or Fish (1 Piece), 1 Side, Beverage, & Dessert
Sides: Cole Slaw
Apple Sauce
Pierogies
Macaroni & Cheese
Fries
Haluski
Al a Carte:
1 Piece of Fish- $3
3 Pieces of Shrimp- $2
2 Pieces of Chicken- $2
Sides- $1
Fish Sandwich- $6
Beverage- $1
Dessert- $2
*Fish available Fried or Baked
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 863-5610
Website: http://manorvfd.org/
Mt. Oliver Fire Department
120 Brownsville Road
Mt. Oliver, PA 15210
Where: Mt. Oliver Fire Department Social Hall (Dine-In or Take-Out)
Dates & Times:
Ash Wednesday 11a – 7p
Every Friday During Lent 11a – 7p
Good Friday 11a – 7p
Menu & Cost:
Fish or Butterfly Shrimp Dinner w/ Coleslaw and Choice of (1): Fries, Mac & Cheese, or Stewed Tomatoes: $8.00 (additional side for $1.00 more)
Kids Meal (Sm. Fish Sandwich or 1/2 Shrimp Order, Choice of 1 Side, Treat, Juice Box): $4.50
Fish Sandwich or Butterfly Shrimp a la carte: $6.00
Maryland-style Crab Cake: $3.00
Cheese Sticks: $3.50
Fries: $3.50
Mac & Cheese: $2.00
Onion Rings: $3.50
Coleslaw: $2.00
Stewed Tomatoes: $2.00
Takeout Phone Number:
Facebook Page: Mt. Oliver Fire Dept.
Raccoon Twp VFD
4061 Patterson Road
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Where: Social hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:00 till 8:00
Menu & Cost:
Fish Dinner
14.00
Baked Fish Dinner
14.00
Senior Dinner
12.00
Child’s Dinner (one piece)
9.00
Shrimp Dinner (6)
10.00
Shrimp Only (6)
8.00
Fish Sandwich
11.00
Chicken Fillets Dinner
10.00
Chicken Fillets Only (3)
7.00
French Fries
3.00
Onion Rings (5-7)
3.00
Fried Mushrooms
3.00
Fried Cauliflower
3.00
Salad Bar Only
8.00
Fish Only (one piece)
7.00
Fried Clams (Only)
5.00
Fried Clams Dinner
9.00
Cole Slaw Only
3.00
Potato Salad Only
3.00
Extra Bun
1.00
Pop (Assorted Varieties)
1.00
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 495-6630
Website: raccoonvfd.com/raccoonvfd_fish_fries.php
Riverview United Presbyterian Church
3505 Perrysville Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15214
Where: Church Hall in Basement. Accessible, good elevator.
When: Every Friday in Lent, March 8 through April 19
Times: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Menu:
Sandwiches start at $4.95 each.
All your favorite fantastic Fish Fry goodies! We hand-batter our haddock and our french fries are freshly cut. Also exciting sides like haluski, mac and cheese, pickle chips, spicy hot cheese balls, and clam chowder! Plus so much more! Come see us 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday from March 8 through April 19. We are at 3505 Perrysville Avenue, on Pittsburgh’s Northside!
New this spring at Riverview Church Almost-Famous Fish Fry: We will be serving more homemade sides in our menu! These tasty creations will be made with care by the culinary program students at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh and will include pierogies, soups, mac-and-cheese and cole slaw! All this in addition to our almost-famous hand-battered fish and all the rest of our usual menu of the Fish Fry goodies you know and love. You know you’ll want to make a plan to dine with us and meet your neighbors! 3505 Perrysville Avenue, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Friday from March 8 through April 19, 2019! We’re excited to serve you! Credit cards accepted. Eat in or take out.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 321-7301
Facebook Page: Lenten Fish Fry at Riverview Church on the Northside
St Elias Byzantine Catholic Church
4200 Homestead-Duquesne Road
Munhall, PA 15120
Where: Social Hall
Dates & Times:
Friday, March 8 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm
Friday. March 15 . . . 11:30am – 6:00pm
Friday. March 22 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm
Friday, March 29 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm
Friday, April 5 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm
Friday, April 12 . . .11:30am – 6:00pm
Menu:
Baked Fish Dinner
Fried Fish Dinner
Fish Sandwich
Shrimp Dinner
Pirohi
Mac & Cheese
Noodle Haluski
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 461-9271
Website: https://steliasmunhallpa.weebly.com/lenten-kitchen.html
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Parish
5300 Greenridge Drive
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15236
Where: Parish Hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4 – 7 p.m.
Cost: All dinners $11.00
Menu: Baked Orange Roughy, Hand breaded Cod, Seafood Cakes, Shrimp
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 881-0495
St. John the Baptist (Plum)
444 St John St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
Where: School cafeteria
When: Fridays of Lent, (except Good Friday)
Times: 4 p.m -7 p.m.
Menu & Cost:
Weekly Regular menu includes Fried Fish or Baked Fish dinner (with or without bun). Fish dinners include coleslaw, beverage and choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Children have the choice of macaroni and cheese or pizza for their entrée and each child’s dinner includes one of the following sides: macaroni & cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Also available A la carte fried fish or baked fish sandwiches for $7 and all sides. Prices vary. Have a large group? We have you covered with our Family special that includes four sandwiches (baked or fried) 4 coleslaw’s and the choice of two large sides (listed above) for $35. An array of desserts will be available. Beer and Wine available. cials priced at $11: March 8, Pirogi ~ March 15, Stuffed Shells ~ March 22, Fried Shrimp ~ March 29, Eggplant Parmesan ~ April 5, Crab Cakes ~ April 12, Pasta. Weekly specials include a beverage and the choice of two sides: macaroni and cheese, French fries, haluski or green beans.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 793-0555
Website: https://www.sjtbcs.org/
Sts. John and Paul Parish
2586 Wexford Bayne Road
Sewickley, PA 15143
Where: Cardinal DiNardo Center to the left of the main church.
When: Ash Wednesday, March 6
Fridays, March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12
Times: 11:30 am until 7:30 pm
Menu & Cost:
$11 Platter includes Entree and two sides.
Entree’s include Jumbo Fried Fish with or without a bun, Baked fish with or without a bun, Fried Breaded Shrimp or Potato & Cheese Pierogi.
Sides include: French Fries, Cole Slaw, Macarnni ‘n Cheese, Apple Sauce and Pierogi (2).
$5 Kids meal includes kids size fish or four pierogi – plus apple sauce and one side.
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 440-3044
Website: https://www.stsjohnandpaul.org/fishfry
St. Kilian Parish
7076 Franklin Road
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
Where:
Take-Out – Order Online in Advance/Call In: School Cafeteria
Dine-In: Church Hall
When: March 8, 15, 22, 29 & April 5, 12
Times: 4:00pm to 8:00pm
Cost: Adults $12, Seniors $8, Kids $5
Menu:
Meal includes entree, soup, choice of 2 sides, drink and dessert
Entrees: Fried Cod (Fish on a Dish), Fish Sandwich, Baked Cod, Fried Shrimp, Cheese Pizza
Sides: Pierogies, Baked Potato, French Fries, Mac N Cheese, Cole Slaw, Applesauce
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 625-1665
Website: https://www.saintkilian.org/fishfry/
St. Malachy Church
343 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Where: School Cafeteria
When: Ash Wednesday and Fridays, March 8 through April 19
Times: Noon – 7:00pm, 3-6pm on April 19th only
Menu & Cost:
FISH SANDWICH………………………………………. $8.00 ______
EXTRA BUN…………………………………………….. $ .50 ______
FISH SANDWICH PLATTER (includes fries)……. $10.00 ______
BAKED FISH……………………………………………. $7.00 ______
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH…………………………… $5.00 ______
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH (WITH COLESLAW ON IT)..$5.00 ______
SHRIMP IN BASKET…………………………………… $6.50 ______
5 JUMBO SHRIMP……………………………………… $6.50 ______
MACARONI & CHEESE………………………………… $4.00 ______
FRIES…………………………………………………….. $3.00 ______
SINGLE SERVING SLAW…………………………….. $1.50 ______
1/2 PINT COLESLAW………………………………….. $3.00 ______
CABBAGE AND NOODLES…(HALUSKI)………….. $4.50 ______
CRAB CAKE……………………………………………… $4.00 ______
DOZEN PIEROGIES…………………………………… $9.00 ______
HALF DOZEN PIEROGIES…………………………… $5.00 ______
9” PIZZA………………………………………………….. $6.00 ______
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 771-0848
St. Mary Orthodox Church
105 S. 19th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Where: Church Hall
When: Fridays, March 8 through April 19
Times: 11:30am to 7:00pm
Menu & Cost:
Fish Sandwich & Fries – $7:00
Shrimp Basket – $7.00
Fish Dinner – $9.00
Greek Salad – $5.00
3 Pierogi – $4.00
Halushki – $3.00
Mac & Cheese – $3.00
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 431-6428
Website: https://stmaryorthodoxchurch.net/
St. Raphael – Morningside
1154 Chislett Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Where: Multi-Purpose room of the school
When: Every Friday from 3/8- 4/19
Times: 4:30pm- 7:30pm
Menu: Traditional fried fish sandwich or meal, baked fish, haluski, macaroni and cheese, pierogies, shrimp, and weekly specials
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 431-6428
Website: http://school.straphaelpgh.org/index.html
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
901 Hartman Street
McKeesport, PA 15132
Where: Church hall
When: every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Menu & Cost:
Dinners: Fish (baked or fried) or Shrimp $10.00, Crab Cakes (2) $12.00
Dinners include: cole slaw/one side, coffee or tea, and a dessert
Sides: Haluski, Spanish Rice, Mac & Cheese, French Fries
À la carte: Fish Sandwich $8.00, Crab Cakes (2) $10.00, Bakalar $8.00, Pierogis (4) $3.00
Soup of the Day: Pint $3.00, Quart $6.00
Desserts: Bake Sale, Donuts, Apple Strudel, Palachinka, and Rolls (Nut/Apricot/Poppy)
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 664-0820
Website: stsavapa.org
St. Valentine Church
2710 Ohio Street
Bethel Park, PA 15102
Where: Frawley Hall
When: Fridays, March 8 through April 12
Times: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., take-out from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Menu & Cost:
Entrees —
Jumbo beer-battered cod sandwich – $9
Child-size fried cod sandwich – $5
Nantucket baked cod – $8.50
Fried butterfly shrimp – $8
Pierogi dinner – $5.50
Homemade desserts sold separately
Sides —
Bowl of soup – $3
French fires – $2
Homemade Haluski – $2.50
Macaroni & cheese – $2.50
Three pierogis – $3
Garden salad (ranch or Italian) – $2.50
Applesauce – $0.75
Extras —
Cheese sauce – $0.50
Garlic breadstick – $0.50
Bun – $0.50
Dressing packet – $0.50
Drinks —
Bottled water – $1
Soft drinks (Pepsi products) – $2
Beer – $3
Wine (red or white) – $4
Senior discount (65 older) – $1
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 851-9176
St. Winifred Parish
550 Sleepy Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15228
Where: Benedict Hall
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Menu & Cost:
Fish Dinner (baked or fried) ………..… $9.00
Fish Sandwich Dinner (baked or fried) $9.50
Breaded Shrimp Dinner (5) ………..….. $9.00
Crab Cake Dinner …………………..…. $9.00
Dinner Includes: (No substitutions please)
Macaroni & Cheese or French Fries
Cole Slaw, Roll & Butter
Dessert, Beverage
ALA CARTE ITEMS:
Fish Sandwich (baked or fried) ……..…. $7.50
Crab Cakes (2) ………………………..… $5.50
Breaded Shrimp (5) …………………..… $6.00
Pizza ……………………………………… $2.00
Clam Chowder Soup ………………..… $2.50
Onion Rings ……………………………… $2.25
French Fries ………………………….…. $2.25
Cole Slaw ………………………………… $1.50
Macaroni & Cheese ……………………… $2.25
Buttered Noodles ……………………….. $1.50
Tossed Salad ……………………………. $2.00
Haluski …………………………….…….. $2.00
Apple Sauce …………………………….. $1.00
Stewed Tomatoes ……………………….. $ .75
Coffee & Hot Tea or Fruit Drink ………. $ .50
Dessert ……………………………………. $2.00
Sandwich Bun……………………………. $ .50
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 563-1415
Website: stwinifred.org
Unionville United Methodist Church
1297 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
Where: Family Life Center
Dates & Times:
Fridays, March 8 – April 12th 4-7 pm – Takeouts up to 6pm
Good Friday, April 19th – Takeout Only – 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Menu & Cost:
All Meals are $1.00 off for Seniors 55+
Adult Dinners are as follows and includes: Fries or Mac & Cheese or Baked Potato & Salad Bar
Fish Dinner $10
Shrimp Dinner $11
Chicken Tender Dinner $10
Fish Sandwich Dinner $11
Ala Carte
Fish Sandwich w/Salad Bar $9
Salad Bar only $7
Sides:
Extra piece of fish OR French Fries OR Mac & Cheese OR Baked Potato – $2
Extra piece of shrimp OR chicken tender OR Coleslaw – $1
Kids Menu – age 4-10 and_includes: Fries or Mac & Cheese or Baked Potato & Salad Bar
Fish Dinner – $5
Shrimp Dinner – $6
Chicken Tender Dinner – $5
Takeout Menu
$2 off all Adult dinners as listed above
$1 off all Kids dinners as listed above
All Takeout Dinners include: French Fries or Mac & Cheese or Baked Potato & Coleslaw and roll
Takeout Fish Sandwich – $6 (includes just the sandwich)
Takeout Phone Number: (724) 847-0862
Website: http://unionvilleumc.org/
White Oak American Legion Post 701
2813 Capitol Street
White Oak, PA 15131
When: Ash Wednesday & every Friday throughout Lent
Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Takeout Phone Number: 412-672-7994
Website: whiteoakpost701.org
Wilkins Township VFC #3
109 Powell Street
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Where: Fire Department Social Hall
Dates & Times: Every Friday in Lent, March 8th, 2019 through April 19th, 2019, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Good Friday 12 Noon to 7:00 pm
Menu & Cost:
Fish Dinner $ 8.75
Fish sandwich, fries, coleslaw
Fish Sandwich $ 7.00
Baked Fish Dinner (While supplies last) $ 8.75
Baked Fish, fries, coleslaw
Baked Fish Only (While supplies last) $ 6.50
Shrimp Dinner $ 7.50
Shrimp, fries, coleslaw
Shrimp Only $ 6.00
Crab Cake Dinner $ 6.00
2 Crab Cakes, fries, coleslaw
Crab Cake Only $ 2.00 per cake
Fries Only $ 2.00
Cheddar Cheese $ 0.50
Extra Bun $ 1.00
Extra Coleslaw $ 0.75
Soup $ 3.00
12 oz. New England Clam Chowder or
12 oz. Homemade Tomato Bisque
Macaroni & Cheese 8 oz. $ 2.50
Hush Puppies ( 5 ) $1.50
Takeout Phone Number: (412) 271-4000
Website: http://wilkinstwp303.com/