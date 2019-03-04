BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another NFL superstar is speaking out about Antonio Brown’s offseason situation, but this time, he does not agree with Brown.

At a seminar on sports analytics over the weekend at MIT, Arizona Cardinals and former Pitt standout receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about the AB situation. Unlike many of former and current NFL players, Fitzgerald was not in support of the way Brown has played his cards over the last two months.

“Larry Fitzgerald on the Antonio Brown situation.”

“I love AB, Mr. Best Chest is a good friend of mine,” Fitzgerald said. “But I don’t think he is going about it the right way personally. You know, to be able to play with an all-time quarterback like he is able to play with, I don’t think he understands how good he has it. You know, can get tough out there.”

Brown can officially be traded from the Steelers on March 13th, but many experts say that it might be in the team’s best interest to pay him the $2.5 million roster bonus that he is due and wait to deal him at the NFL Draft in late April. Brown’s trade value may climb by then, but reports say there are already a few teams interested at the moment.

The Steelers say that they will only trade Brown if the price is right, and they will not deal the superstar without fair compensation.

