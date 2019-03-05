BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With tomorrow being Ash Wednesday and the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh wants to make sure you are ready for Lent.

They’ll be offering ashes on the go for those unable to visit a church.

A list of locations is below:

  • Mt. Lebanon: “T” station, at both the Washington Road and East Shady Drive entrances, 7:30-9 a.m. and later in afternoon rush hour.
  • Pittsburgh International Airport, Ashes for passengers and crews: Airside Terminal Chapel, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • 911thAirlift Wing, Moon Twp., Ashes for military personnel, spouses, and defense contractors: Base Chapel, 10:30 a.m.
  • East Liberty: Front of Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, noon
  • Downtown Pittsburgh with Episcopal Bishop Dorsey McConnell: Market Square, 1:15-2 p.m.
  • McCandless: Sunrise of McCandless assisted living center, 900 Lincoln Club Drive, 1:15 p.m.
  • Squirrel Hill: Corner of Forbes & Murray Avenues, 2 p.m.
  • Wilkinsburg: Ashes for little kids, St. Stephen’s Church, 600 Pitt Street, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
  • Canonsburg: Canon House High rise for the Elderly, 121 N. Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
  • Mt. Lebanon: “T” station, at both the Washington Road and the East Shady Drive (track level) entrances, 4:30-6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s