PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With tomorrow being Ash Wednesday and the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh wants to make sure you are ready for Lent.
They’ll be offering ashes on the go for those unable to visit a church.
A list of locations is below:
- Mt. Lebanon: “T” station, at both the Washington Road and East Shady Drive entrances, 7:30-9 a.m. and later in afternoon rush hour.
- Pittsburgh International Airport, Ashes for passengers and crews: Airside Terminal Chapel, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- 911thAirlift Wing, Moon Twp., Ashes for military personnel, spouses, and defense contractors: Base Chapel, 10:30 a.m.
- East Liberty: Front of Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Avenue, noon
- Downtown Pittsburgh with Episcopal Bishop Dorsey McConnell: Market Square, 1:15-2 p.m.
- McCandless: Sunrise of McCandless assisted living center, 900 Lincoln Club Drive, 1:15 p.m.
- Squirrel Hill: Corner of Forbes & Murray Avenues, 2 p.m.
- Wilkinsburg: Ashes for little kids, St. Stephen’s Church, 600 Pitt Street, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Canonsburg: Canon House High rise for the Elderly, 121 N. Central Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon: “T” station, at both the Washington Road and the East Shady Drive (track level) entrances, 4:30-6 p.m.