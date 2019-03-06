



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Steelers could have a trade for Antonio Brown as soon as the end of the week.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter says that multiple teams are in the running for the superstar wide receiver and there could be a deal in a matter of days.

“Teams that have spoken to the Steelers about a potential Antonio Brown trade have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, per league sources.”

Meanwhile, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says the talks have heated up over the last 48 hours, but a couple of teams who were thought to be in the running are now out.

“The Antonio Brown sweepstakes are heating up: Sources say the #Steelers have begun telling teams that this is moving quickly and to give their best offers ASAP. This could wrap up soon. 3 new teams have jumped in the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, #Jets, #AZCardinals are out.”

“The Antonio Brown sweepstakes roll on for the #Steelers, as teams come in and out. The #Broncos deemed it too rich. The #Jets enter the mix. The #Raiders have been in it the whole time. Will be a fun week.”

According to Peter King, the Steelers want this deal done before they owe Brown a $2.5 million roster bonus.