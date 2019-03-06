



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jury deliberation continue today in the trial of a former restaurant owner accused of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say former restaurant owner Adnan Pehlivan alleged stalked a woman and her friends as they walked home from Kopy’s Bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

According to prosecutors, he’s accused of later breaking into the woman’s home through her window and sexually assaulting her.

The defense claims the woman invited Pehlivan to her home, but didn’t want her friends to know she had done so.

“I hope the jury focuses, as they took the oath to, on the evidence,” said Pehlivan’s attorney, Lee Rothman. “I don’t believe the government had any evidence whatsoever that there was a burglary here. There was no evidence that anyone climbed through that window.”

On Tuesday, jurors came back with three questions during their deliberations.

They wanted to hear to 911 tape when the alleged victim’s friend called police, they also had a question about the stalking charge, and they also wanted to review the video from Kopy’s Bar, where Pehlivan met the alleged victim in May of last year.

