



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — Morgantown Police say an armed fugitive is dead after a pursuit with U.S. Marshals.

Around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Morgantown Police officers were sent to the area of Falling Run Road and College Avenue for a report that an armed fugitive was in the area and shots had been fired.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service were also searching the area.

Police say the suspected fugitive, who was armed with a handgun, attempted to run from the U.S. Marshals and during the foot pursuit, the suspect fired the handgun. At least one member of the U.S. Marshals Service returned fire.

The suspect was found dead at the scene.

Multiple area law enforcement agencies responded to the area.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

