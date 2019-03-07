BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Penn Hills, Pa. (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about a deadly shooting in Penn Hills.

In late January, Paul McMillan was shot and killed outside a bar called The Lounge on Verona.

Moments before the shooting, police say McMillan had gotten into a fight with someone inside the bar, and then left.

“It was determined that McMillan had gotten into his white Dodge pickup truck,” said Allegheny County Detective Steven Dish. “As he was driving inside the parking lot toward Verona Road, shot were fired.”

Paramedics who were at the bar for something else ran over to McMillan, but he did not survive.

If you know something, please call Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. Information leading to an arrest could be worth up to $1,000.

