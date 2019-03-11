BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Antonio Brown drama continues after a trade deal is in place to send him the Oakland Raiders, more drama is coming out surrounding another Steelers player.

Former Pittsburgh running back Josh Harris, who played with the team in the 2014 season after being signed as an undrafted free agent, has accused quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of fumbling the ball purposely during the season finale at Heinz Field that season.

“2014 week 17 we were playing the Bengals. Todd Haley called a run play with very little time left in the game. Ben wanted to kneel. He rolled his eyes in the huddle. He then purposely fumbles the ball. I had to recover it. At that moment I knew what kinda person he was.”

The Steelers still won the game, but apparently Harris’ opinion on the long-time signal caller was changed for the worst.

Harris tweeted a video Monday afternoon explaining the situation in his own words.

Harris went on to say there is blind loyalty when a follower tweeted that everyone that doesn’t know Ben defends Roethlisberger while the people that do rip on the future Hall of Famer.

“I love how everyone that doesn’t know anything about Ben defends him to the end of the earth but people that actually do consistently give takes on the same lines as you.”

“Blind loyalty. It’s crazy huh.”
https://twitter.com/JoshHarris25/status/1104909445551874048

