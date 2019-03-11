



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Monroeville man was detained by police over the weekend at Pittsburgh International Airport after officials found a loaded gun in his luggage.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, agents found a .38-caliber revolver loaded with five bullets in his carry-on bag.

It’s the sixth gun found at the airport’s security checkpoint this year. Last month, TSA agents confiscated a .22-caliber gun from a Venango County man.

In 2018, they caught 34 weapons, and in 2017, 32 weapons.

TSA agents stopped the man and called Allegheny County Police.

Officers responded, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.

TSA says 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year.

The TSA is reminding travelers that anyone who brings a firearm to an airport security checkpoint could face criminal charges.