



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Michael Rosfeld’s trial for the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose is scheduled to begin March 19, and the City of Pittsburgh is preparing for more protests like those that occurred after the former East Pittsburgh police officer shot the Woodland Hills High School teen this past summer, as well as a number of other events.

Pittsburgh’s Emergency Management is meeting with some Downtown businesses Tuesday to prepare them for possible unrest as well as St. Patrick’s Day, the NCAA wrestling championships at PPG Arena, the Pittsburgh Marathon, Pride events and the trial, Public Safety spokesman Chris Tognieri told KDKA’s Bob Allen in an email.

Rosfeld was charged with homicide after shooting Rose, who was unarmed and running away on June 19.

“In light of the upcoming trial, we are preparing for some inconveniences similar to what Pittsburgh experienced last summer,” Tognieri said.

