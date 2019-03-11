



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Jury selection begins this week in the trial of an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with shooting Antwon Rose II as the teen fled a traffic stop last June. Rosfeld is white.

In January, a judge ordered that the jury be selected from outside Allegheny County due to extensive pre-trial publicity.

The trial is set to begin on March 19 with jury selection scheduled to start this Tuesday, March 12.

After 12 jurors and four alternates are selected, they will be bused to Pittsburgh for the start of testimony beginning next week, the Post-Gazette reports.

RELATED STORIES:

The jury will be sequestered in a hotel for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Rosfeld is facing criminal homicide charges.

The shooting set off a series of protests that went on for weeks. There’s now a gag order in the case.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)