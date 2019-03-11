BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Andy Sheehan, Antwon Rose, Dauphin County, East Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Jury Selection, Michael Rosfeld


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Jury selection begins this week in the trial of an East Pittsburgh police officer charged with homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager.

Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with shooting Antwon Rose II as the teen fled a traffic stop last June. Rosfeld is white.

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

In January, a judge ordered that the jury be selected from outside Allegheny County due to extensive pre-trial publicity.

The trial is set to begin on March 19 with jury selection scheduled to start this Tuesday, March 12.

After 12 jurors and four alternates are selected, they will be bused to Pittsburgh for the start of testimony beginning next week, the Post-Gazette reports.

RELATED STORIES:

The jury will be sequestered in a hotel for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Rosfeld is facing criminal homicide charges.

The shooting set off a series of protests that went on for weeks. There’s now a gag order in the case.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s