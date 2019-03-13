BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is thanking Steelers fans on local billboards.

Photo Credit: KDKA photojournalist Aaron Sledge.

Electronic billboards saying “Thank You Pittsburgh” went up around the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening.

The billboards went up just moments after Brown made his first appearance as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders acquired Brown from Pittsburgh for third- and fifth-round draft picks.

Brown also gets a new three-year contract from the Raiders that includes $30 million guaranteed. The total could reach $54 million when it’s all said and done.

