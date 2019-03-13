



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is thanking Steelers fans on local billboards.

Electronic billboards saying “Thank You Pittsburgh” went up around the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening.

The billboards went up just moments after Brown made his first appearance as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders acquired Brown from Pittsburgh for third- and fifth-round draft picks.

Brown also gets a new three-year contract from the Raiders that includes $30 million guaranteed. The total could reach $54 million when it’s all said and done.

