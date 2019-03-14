BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – The woman killed during a police-involved shooting in Greensburg on Wednesday has been identified.

Family members confirm to KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that the woman’s name is Nina Adams.

According to family members, Adams, 48, was suffering from mental health issues and refused help from family.

The shooting in Greensburg started shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday when Adams fired shots at a car not far from her home. She then walked back home, and police soon arrived on scene.

Authorities say Adams, armed with a handgun, walked onto her porch. One officer fired a bean bag at her in an unsuccessful bid to disable her, and another officer soon shot her.

Adams was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

