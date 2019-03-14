



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary’s new Brown Pelican has a name.

The public was given three choices and a chance to vote on her name. Those choices included Eloise, Dee Dee and Morada.

And the winner is: Eloise, or “Elli the Peli.”

Drumroll please…The name of our new female Brown Pelican is ELOISE! Thank you to all who voted to name her. You can visit Eloise in our Wetlands habitat! For an even closer encounter, you can toss fish to our pelicans for a small donation during daily Wetlands feedings. pic.twitter.com/lFsBDhpDp6 — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) March 14, 2019

The name was revealed during a special ceremony on Thursday. The winning name was written on a paper fish and held by a pelican sculpture. The paper was then unfurled by Aviary workers.

After the naming, guests were invited to a party to officially welcome Elli to the Aviary’s Wetlands exhibit. They had the chance to watch her swim, eat and interact with the zoo’s other Brown Pelican, named Ralph.

National Aviary Curator of Animal Wellness Jessica McAtte said in a press release: “Eloise is so fitting for this beautiful bird. She may seem a bit awkward when she waddles about on land, but she’s so elegant when she is swimming through the Wetlands pond, or perched in her favorite tree. The name is even more special because it was chosen by the community.”

Elli was rescued in Islamorada, Florida, as a juvenile bird. She had a wing injury that never properly healed, and as a result she is unable to fly.

The Aviary welcomed her from a bird rescue center in Florida as their new permanent resident.

The public can see Elli and Ralph in the Wetlands habitat daily. They hold feedings twice a day, and visitors can feed her as well by purchasing fish.