



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is conducting a five-year environmental surveillance of ticks across the state.

The survey started in July 2018 as part of the Pennsylvania Lyme Disease Task Force recommendations for combating the growing incidence of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

Funding for the survey is being provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Researchers are tracking ticks’ habitats, life stages and peak activity levels. They are also testing ticks for human pathogenic diseases.

The survey is taking place in every county in Pennsylvania. Researchers in 38 counties are also conducting a specific survey of nymphal blacklegged ticks, which can transmit Lyme Disease to humans.

The DEP has collected more than 3,000 adult blacklegged ticks for testing since July 1, 2018.

For more information on this study, click here.