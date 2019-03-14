



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some areas in western Pennsylvania have been placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh placed some areas in Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LAWRENCE & MERCER COUNTIES UNTIL 945pm. This storm is moving at 60mph! An interactive radar is available at https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz @kdka pic.twitter.com/Ylhock3erR — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) March 15, 2019

Areas included in the warning are Lowellville, New Castle, Slippery Rock, Sandycreek and Oil City.

The warning will remain in effect until 9:45, according to the NWS.

The seasonably warm temperatures on Thursday will turn into high winds and then snow by Saturday morning.

In between, expect strong wind speeds with wind gusts possibly over 45 mph. Model data shows wind gust peaking tonight as a cold front slides through. Wind gust will still be peaking over 30 mph Friday through the day so while we may not have an advisory, wind speeds will still be up.

