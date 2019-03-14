FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some areas in western Pennsylvania have been placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh placed some areas in Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

Areas included in the warning are Lowellville, New Castle, Slippery Rock, Sandycreek and Oil City.

The warning will remain in effect until 9:45, according to the NWS.

The seasonably warm temperatures on Thursday will turn into high winds and then snow by Saturday morning.

In between, expect strong wind speeds with wind gusts possibly over 45 mph. Model data shows wind gust peaking tonight as a cold front slides through. Wind gust will still be peaking over 30 mph Friday through the day so while we may not have an advisory, wind speeds will still be up.

