



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — Mayor Bill Peduto says Pittsburgh is wishing New Zealand peace after dozens were killed in shootings at two mosques.

The shootings happened in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

At least 49 people were killed and more were injured. One person has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Twitter, Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted at Lianne Dalziel, the mayor of Christchurch, saying, “The people of Pittsburgh are with you and our brothers and sisters in Christchurch. Wishing you peace on this horrendous day.”

Mayor @LianneDalziel – the people of Pittsburgh are with you and our brothers & sisters in Christchurch. Wishing you peace on this horrendous day. https://t.co/2nSCh4JF9y — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 15, 2019

A Pittsburgher asked Peduto on Twitter to “make sure to protect our Muslim community [Friday] as we grieve with New Zealand.”

Peduto responded, saying, “Already on it.”

Further details on what is being done in the Pittsburgh area in response to the shootings is expected to be released later Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials in New York and Los Angeles say they are increasing security forces at mosques Friday.

