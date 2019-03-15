FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Peduto, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Mosque, New Zealand, New Zealand Mosque Shootings, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — Mayor Bill Peduto says Pittsburgh is wishing New Zealand peace after dozens were killed in shootings at two mosques.

The shootings happened in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

The New Zealand national flag is flown at half-mast on a Parliament building in Wellington on March 15, 2019, after a shooting incident in Christchurch. (Photo Credit: MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 49 people were killed and more were injured. One person has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Twitter, Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted at Lianne Dalziel, the mayor of Christchurch, saying, “The people of Pittsburgh are with you and our brothers and sisters in Christchurch. Wishing you peace on this horrendous day.”

A Pittsburgher asked Peduto on Twitter to “make sure to protect our Muslim community [Friday] as we grieve with New Zealand.”

Peduto responded, saying, “Already on it.”

Further details on what is being done in the Pittsburgh area in response to the shootings is expected to be released later Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials in New York and Los Angeles say they are increasing security forces at mosques Friday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details