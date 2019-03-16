WATCH LIVE:Watch A Live Stream Of The St. Patrick's Day Parade In Pittsburgh
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman from Dunbar Township was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

State police in Uniontown said a vehicle of unknown make and model struck a 54-year-old woman while heading southbound on Vanderbilt Road just before 8 p.m.

State police told KDKA that another driver came upon the victim and called 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111

