



FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman from Dunbar Township was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night.

State police in Uniontown said a vehicle of unknown make and model struck a 54-year-old woman while heading southbound on Vanderbilt Road just before 8 p.m.

State police told KDKA that another driver came upon the victim and called 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111

