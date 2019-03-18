



BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have made an arrest after a threat was uncovered over the weekend in the Bethel Park School District.

It is the latest in a string of threats that disrupted the school year in that district.

Starting Monday morning, Bethel Park students will notice extra police officers patrolling at the high school. Officials say it is an effort to make students and staff feel more comfortable.

This comes after discovery this weekend involving an an online threat posted against the school. The threat was pertaining to classes Monday morning.

The Bethel Park police department located the suspect who allegedly posted the threat and made an arrest.

The Bethel Park principal said classes will go on as scheduled.

The district has already cancelled classes two times this year for online threats of violence against the school, so they did not want to cancel again on Monday after an arrest was made.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

