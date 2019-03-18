



LARIMER (KDKA) — A man who was shot in Larimer on Sunday has died.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 42-year-old Daniel A. Carpenter, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Carpenter was shot while sitting inside a vehicle on Shetland Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, Carpenter was shot in the neck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call them at (412) 323-7161.