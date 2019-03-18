BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel A. Carpenter, Larimer, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LARIMER (KDKA) — A man who was shot in Larimer on Sunday has died.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 42-year-old Daniel A. Carpenter, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Carpenter was shot while sitting inside a vehicle on Shetland Street on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to an eyewitness, Carpenter was shot in the neck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with any information to call them at (412) 323-7161.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s