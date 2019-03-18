



NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people are facing charges in connection to a stabbing that happened in Neshannock Township.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a young man was walking along Kenneth Avenue when he became involved in an altercation with a man, later identified as 27-year-old Anthony Nunez, in a maroon vehicle.

The young man was allegedly forced into the vehicle at knifepoint and the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Brandree Nichol Dambrosi, continued north on Wilmington Road.

Neshannock Township Police say when the victim tried to get out of the vehicle, Nunez allegedly stabbed the victim numerous times in the stomach, chest and legs. The victim also had marks on his neck from the knife.

The victim was able to jump out of the vehicle when it slowed to make a turn. The victim then ran towards several workers in the area to ask for help.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

The victim was transported to UPMC Jameson for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Nunez is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault. Dambrosi is facing conspiracy charges in connection to the incident.

Nunez and Dambrosi’s current whereabouts are unknown. Police have obtained arrest warrants for both suspects.