



RALEIGH (KDKA) — It looks as though a couple of Penguins defensemen could be making a return from injury soon.

At practice Tuesday morning in at PNC Arena, Olli Maatta has returned to the ice with the team donning the red non-contact sweater.

“Maatta on the ice in non-contact jersey.”

Maatta on the ice in non-contact jersey. -DP pic.twitter.com/u6HpUwEOBP — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) March 19, 2019

Maatta has been sidelined since February 12th with an upper-body injury. Since he was placed on injured reserve, Maatta has returned to skate on his own before practices over the last couple of weeks.

“Great news on defense!”

Great news on defense! https://t.co/Pxl1oGdJSn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Kris Letang was on the ice once again as a full participant.

Letang has been on the shelf with an injury since the Stadium Series against the Flyers. He was back to practice last week, but an illness delayed his full return.

According to the pairings at morning skate, Letang has a good chance to return to game action.

“Penguins lines/pairs:

McCann-Crosby-Guentzel

Rust-Blueger-Kessel

Simon-Bjugstad-Hornqvist

Blandisi-Cullen-Wilson

Dumoulin-Letang

Johnson-Schultz

Pettersson-Gudbranson

Riikola-Trotman”

Penguins lines/pairs:

McCann-Crosby-Guentzel

Rust-Blueger-Kessel

Simon-Bjugstad-Hornqvist

Blandisi-Cullen-Wilson Dumoulin-Letang

Johnson-Schultz

Pettersson-Gudbranson

Riikola-Trotman — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) March 19, 2019

The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. The Pens currently sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 88 points, three points behind the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Meanwhile, Carolina holds the first wild card spot with 85 points. Columbus is in the second wild card spot with 84 points.