



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least five vehicles were involved in a violent crash on the Parkway West on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the inbound side of the road near the Carnegie exit.

The inbound lanes of the Parkway West were closed Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. Traffic is being detoured onto the I-79 and the ramps from I-79 to eastbound I-376 are closed.

I 376 eastbound closed at the Carnegie exit (exit 65), Allegheny County due to a multi vehicle crash. Major delays, seek alternate routes. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) March 19, 2019

One person was reportedly thrown through a windshield. KDKA is working to find out that person’s condition.

PennDOT is urging motorists to use alternate routes.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.