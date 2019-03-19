TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least five vehicles were involved in a violent crash on the Parkway West on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the inbound side of the road near the Carnegie exit.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The inbound lanes of the Parkway West were closed Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. Traffic is being detoured onto the I-79 and the ramps from I-79 to eastbound I-376 are closed.

One person was reportedly thrown through a windshield. KDKA is working to find out that person’s condition.

PennDOT is urging motorists to use alternate routes.

