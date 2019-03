PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beaver Falls man pleaded guilty to bank robbery charges Friday.

The robbery happened on Aug. 17, 2018, at the Huntington Bank on 3rd Avenue in New Brighton.

Fifty-year-old Ernest Dewayne Taylor handed the teller a note demanding money. He got away with $600 and fled on foot.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Taylor could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.