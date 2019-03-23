THE DAY AFTERPolice Prepared For Protests In Aftermath Of Michael Rosfeld Acquittal
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antwon Rose, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Michael Rosfeld, Monroeville, Patrick Thomassey, Shooting


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Monroeville office for Patrick Thomassey, the lawyer for formdr East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, was shot up overnight after Rosefeld was found not guilty in the shooting death of Antwon Rose on Friday.

Thomassey’s office is located at 1940 James Street. police said there are at least two different bullet holes, one one the front lobby and one that went through a front window. No one was harmed in the overnight shooting.

Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA

KDKA is told there may be more than the two clearly visible gunshots. One bullet went into the glass front window and landed above a chair in the lobby. The other bullet just missed the glass front door and went straght into the front of the building.

Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA

Police have measurement markers around the bullet holes, and police are expected to be on the scene for the foreseeable future.

Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA

One business owner who shares the building with Thomassey said she is fearing for her safety. She came to the office to remove some items from the nail and hair salon around 10 p.m. Friday night and did not hear anything.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments
  1. Red Burgh says:
    March 23, 2019 at 8:56 AM

    Thugs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s