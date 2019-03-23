



MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Monroeville office for Patrick Thomassey, the lawyer for formdr East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, was shot up overnight after Rosefeld was found not guilty in the shooting death of Antwon Rose on Friday.

Thomassey’s office is located at 1940 James Street. police said there are at least two different bullet holes, one one the front lobby and one that went through a front window. No one was harmed in the overnight shooting.

KDKA is told there may be more than the two clearly visible gunshots. One bullet went into the glass front window and landed above a chair in the lobby. The other bullet just missed the glass front door and went straght into the front of the building.

Police have measurement markers around the bullet holes, and police are expected to be on the scene for the foreseeable future.

One business owner who shares the building with Thomassey said she is fearing for her safety. She came to the office to remove some items from the nail and hair salon around 10 p.m. Friday night and did not hear anything.

